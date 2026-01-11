IRON Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,580 Dollar General Corporation $DG

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 952.6% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 46.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $333,420.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,666.88. The trade was a 7.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey N. Herrmann sold 12,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $1,573,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,666.36. This represents a 28.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.62.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $142.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $146.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

