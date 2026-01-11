State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,098 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Oracle were worth $59,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.3% in the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,588 shares of company stock valued at $33,155,596. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 4.8%

ORCL opened at $198.75 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

