Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.49.

In other news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

