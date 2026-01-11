One Degree Advisors Inc Purchases 15,526 Shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF $DFCA

One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 98,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCA opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

About Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature. DFCA was launched on Jun 26, 2023 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.