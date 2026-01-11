One Degree Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 3.7% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.27.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

