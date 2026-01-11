Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 303,122 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,122 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 11.6% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $210,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $70.04 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

