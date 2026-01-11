Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises about 1.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 793.0% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT opened at $51.16 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

