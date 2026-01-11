Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $113,936,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $41,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 52.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,113,000 after purchasing an additional 215,578 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,679,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 245,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,245,000 after purchasing an additional 119,386 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $174.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -215.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $190.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $20,403,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,956,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,157,548.12. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,177,908 shares of company stock worth $187,371,182. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

