Solidarity Wealth LLC Sells 7,748 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Solidarity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 82.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 175,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 57,515 shares of company stock worth $20,658,509 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP stock opened at $375.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported ($11.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($15.41). The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $370.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.95.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

