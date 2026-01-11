Forum Financial Management LP Buys 2,972 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,848,176.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,574.74. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,800 shares of company stock valued at $72,333,387. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 5.5%

Micron Technology stock opened at $345.09 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $346.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.89 and a 200 day moving average of $184.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $388.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, December 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.45.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

