Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 626,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,481,000 after purchasing an additional 53,904 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 98,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $626,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $218.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $219.56.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

