Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. Has $2.43 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,324 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Fairway Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Financial LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 137,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $30.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.