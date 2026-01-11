Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.21% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHLF. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5,375.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,558,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438,526 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,701,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,670,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,215.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after buying an additional 321,125 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $50.42.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

