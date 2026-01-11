Forum Financial Management LP Sells 7,546 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Forum Financial Management LP cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned about 0.50% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $87,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $75.79.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

