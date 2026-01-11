Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,446 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.4% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $27,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $177.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.62. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $2,551,192.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,156,211.88. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,410,476.14. The trade was a 18.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

