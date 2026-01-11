Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,446 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.4% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $27,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
More Palantir Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst views and price targets — Truist and other firms have renewed buy ratings and multi?hundred dollar targets, and one analyst says PLTR could gain another ~20% in 2026, supporting upside potential. 1 Analyst Is Betting That Palantir Stock Can Gain Another 20% in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Defense-sector tailwinds and government work chatter—reports that PLTR and other defense names are positioned to benefit from higher defense budgets and recent industry events have helped push interest in the stock. Palantir, Two Other Defense Names Head Toward Wins After Volatile Industry Week
- Positive Sentiment: Buy ratings tied to expanding AI backlog — some brokerages cite growing enterprise and government AI demand and reiterate buy ratings with high targets (e.g., BofA, others), reinforcing a bullish case ahead of 2025 results. Palantir (PLTR) Gets Buy Rating Amid Expanding AI Backlog
- Neutral Sentiment: Market speculation about PLTR’s role in a high?profile international event (Venezuela) is driving chatter and short?term volume, but details remain unconfirmed—this fuels momentum but increases event?driven volatility. Palantir Involved in the Capture of Nicolás Maduro? Markets Think Peter Thiel-Linked Company ‘Heavily Involved,’ Says This Industry Commentator
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons and AI sector context — research pieces comparing PLTR to incumbents like Oracle highlight PLTR’s AI infrastructure exposure but present tradeoffs (growth vs valuation), useful for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Palantir or Oracle? AI Analyst Picks the Best AI Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus and valuation notes — brokerages’ consensus sits around a “hold” for some firms and median price targets are near the $200 area; high multiples keep expectations elevated. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
- Negative Sentiment: High?profile selling — Cathie Wood/ARK sold roughly $10M+ of PLTR recently, a visible institutional exit that can weigh on sentiment and liquidity expectations. PLTR: Cathie Wood Dumps $10 Million in Palantir Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider and large investor sales — filings show director and other insider sales totaling millions, and coverage noting significant insider selling history, which raises governance/valuation red flags for some investors. Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Director Sells $616,590.00 in Stock Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $2,176,200.00 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Veteran analyst warning — at least one experienced analyst has flagged legal/ reputational risk after coverage of the Venezuela episode, which could increase regulatory and contract?risk premium. Veteran analyst sounds alarm on Palantir stock after Venezuela raid
- Negative Sentiment: Hedge fund/elite investor moves — reports that Israel Englander trimmed PLTR while rotating into other high?momentum names adds to narrative of profit?taking among seasoned allocators. Billionaire Israel Englander Sells Palantir Stock and Buys an AI Stock Up 27,300% Since Its IPO
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $177.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.62. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $207.52.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $2,551,192.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,156,211.88. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,410,476.14. The trade was a 18.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- How the Rich Retire
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.