Forum Financial Management LP Has $3 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,820 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

