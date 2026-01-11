Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB is Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tandem Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tandem Investment Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Novem Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,524,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $79.18.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.4166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.



The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VCRB was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

