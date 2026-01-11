William Allan Corp Sells 5,352 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

William Allan Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 4.4% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 7,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $406,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,040,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,741,441.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,628 shares of company stock worth $13,690,065. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.3%

Walmart stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $912.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiterated its Buy rating on WMT, reinforcing institutional confidence in Walmart’s outlook and supporting demand for the stock. Read More.

Barclays reiterated its Buy rating on WMT, reinforcing institutional confidence in Walmart’s outlook and supporting demand for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $125 (from $115) and kept an Outperform/Overweight view, signaling upward analyst momentum that can boost buying interest. Read More.

Mizuho raised its price target to $125 (from $115) and kept an Outperform/Overweight view, signaling upward analyst momentum that can boost buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo also lifted its target to $130 and remains constructive on Walmart, adding to the analyst support narrative behind the rally. Read More.

Wells Fargo also lifted its target to $130 and remains constructive on Walmart, adding to the analyst support narrative behind the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Walmart launched “Better Care Services,” a digital healthcare platform and lowered prices on some health items — a strategic push that could expand margins and services revenue over time. Analysts are re-assessing valuation with this new health push in mind. Read More.

Walmart launched “Better Care Services,” a digital healthcare platform and lowered prices on some health items — a strategic push that could expand margins and services revenue over time. Analysts are re-assessing valuation with this new health push in mind. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Walmart added Shishir Mehrotra (ex-Grammarly/Superhuman) to its board — a governance move emphasizing AI and e?commerce expertise that investors view as strengthening Walmart’s tech roadmap. Read More.

Walmart added Shishir Mehrotra (ex-Grammarly/Superhuman) to its board — a governance move emphasizing AI and e?commerce expertise that investors view as strengthening Walmart’s tech roadmap. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart launched a celebrity fashion line (Millie Bobby Brown) aimed at teens and young women — a branding/merchandising boost but likely modest near-term financial impact. Read More.

Walmart launched a celebrity fashion line (Millie Bobby Brown) aimed at teens and young women — a branding/merchandising boost but likely modest near-term financial impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage notes (Zacks, Kalkine, AmericanBankingNews) show elevated investor attention and a consensus “moderate buy,” which keeps the stock in focus but doesn’t single-handedly move fundamentals. Read More.

Market coverage notes (Zacks, Kalkine, AmericanBankingNews) show elevated investor attention and a consensus “moderate buy,” which keeps the stock in focus but doesn’t single-handedly move fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Amazon received approval to build a 225,000 sq ft Walmart-style supercenter near Chicago that would blend in-store shopping with fulfillment — a clear competitive threat to Walmart’s grocery and omnichannel footprint in key markets. Read More.

Amazon received approval to build a 225,000 sq ft Walmart-style supercenter near Chicago that would blend in-store shopping with fulfillment — a clear competitive threat to Walmart’s grocery and omnichannel footprint in key markets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank downgraded Walmart from Buy to Hold with a $119 target, signaling some analyst caution (limits upside relative to recent price moves) and adding selling pressure for more risk?sensitive investors. Read More.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.