ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (PFFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 22nd

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2026

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Price Performance

PFFL stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

Dividend History for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL)

