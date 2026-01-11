ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (PFFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 22nd

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Price Performance

PFFL stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

