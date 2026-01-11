Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $1.64 Million in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 287.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 66.7% in the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 25.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 15,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on S shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $25.24.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.19 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 8,509 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $124,061.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 285,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,333.58. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 11,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $165,583.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 539,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,493.04. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 361,394 shares of company stock worth $5,558,207 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

Featured Stories

