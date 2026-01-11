Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in PayPal by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $57.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,486.71. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.