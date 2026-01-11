Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Sells 27,724 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 834,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after acquiring an additional 381,973 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

