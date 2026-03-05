Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 5,116 Shares of BancFirst Corporation $BANF

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of BancFirst worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc lifted its position in BancFirst by 0.7% during the third quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc now owns 14,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 26.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 55.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BancFirst by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BANF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BancFirst from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

BancFirst Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ BANF opened at $112.95 on Thursday. BancFirst Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.65.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation is a regional banking holding company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As the largest state?chartered bank in Oklahoma, BancFirst offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Its core business activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, treasury management, equipment financing and electronic banking solutions.

The bank operates a network of more than 60 branches across Oklahoma, serving urban centers such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as rural communities throughout the state.

