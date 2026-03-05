Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,309 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,061,000 after buying an additional 194,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,072,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 113,803 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 170,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 46,218 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 395.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1%

FOLD opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -179.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.38.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $185.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 77,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $846,276.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,129,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,269,432.52. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $282,073.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 271,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,652. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 226,711 shares of company stock worth $2,887,822 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company specializes in pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy approaches designed to address the underlying causes of lysosomal storage disorders. Its proprietary technology platform integrates structure?based drug design with precision medicine to identify small molecules that stabilize misfolded proteins and restore cellular function.

The company’s lead marketed product, Galafold (migalastat), is an oral pharmacological chaperone approved in the United States, European Union and other territories for the treatment of Fabry disease in patients with amenable genetic variants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.