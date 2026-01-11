Independence Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.28 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Independence Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,867 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Independence Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.31. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $120.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3711 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

