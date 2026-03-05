Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vera Therapeutics worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 414.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $56.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,985. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Lee Johnson sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $108,266.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,619.46. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,490 shares of company stock worth $1,405,910. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VERA shares. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Pivotal Research set a $73.00 target price on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.