Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Downgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to “Neutral”

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has C$28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$36.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$38.00 price target on Pet Valu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.94.

Pet Valu Price Performance

TSE:PET opened at C$24.58 on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a 1-year low of C$22.53 and a 1-year high of C$39.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$326.36 million during the quarter. Pet Valu had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 115.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pet Valu will post 1.6820546 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pet Valu News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pet Valu this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported Q4/fiscal 2025 results: C$0.42 EPS on C$326.4M revenue, strong ROE and margins; management provided slide deck and press release that highlight growth and new-store momentum. This supports the stock’s fundamental case. Press Release

Reported Q4/fiscal 2025 results: C$0.42 EPS on C$326.4M revenue, strong ROE and margins; management provided slide deck and press release that highlight growth and new-store momentum. This supports the stock’s fundamental case. Positive Sentiment: Raised dividend and reported higher 2025 profit while continuing store openings — positive cash return and operating traction that can underpin valuation over time. TipRanks

Raised dividend and reported higher 2025 profit while continuing store openings — positive cash return and operating traction that can underpin valuation over time. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms cut price targets but left constructive ratings (buy/outperform/overweight): TD (PT cut C$40?C$34), Stifel (C$37?C$32), Raymond James (C$40?C$31.50), RBC (C$35?C$33), Desjardins (C$38?C$32), Barclays (C$34?C$28). These moves reduce upside expectations but many analysts still see significant upside, which tempers selling pressure. BayStreet.CA

Several firms cut price targets but left constructive ratings (buy/outperform/overweight): TD (PT cut C$40?C$34), Stifel (C$37?C$32), Raymond James (C$40?C$31.50), RBC (C$35?C$33), Desjardins (C$38?C$32), Barclays (C$34?C$28). These moves reduce upside expectations but many analysts still see significant upside, which tempers selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Downgrades and lower targets from major banks (CIBC: outperform?neutral, NBF: outperform?sector perform) plus commentary that the growth outlook has softened are the primary drivers of the intra?day weakness — analysts trimming near?term expectations tends to push sentiment and flows lower. BayStreet.CA Retail?Insider: Shares Drop

Pet Valu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Further Reading

