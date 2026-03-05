Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.27.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Down 0.4%

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

KSS opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Kohl’s news, CFO Jill Timm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,813,464. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3,777.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.