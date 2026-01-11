Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Sells 17,340 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,424,000 after buying an additional 4,028,341 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,229,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,837,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,709 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,904,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,534,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,967,000 after purchasing an additional 934,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $71.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

