Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $338,232,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $208,226,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,197,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,669,000 after buying an additional 830,821 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,714,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,717,000 after buying an additional 830,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 544.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 868,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,141,000 after acquiring an additional 733,860 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $139.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $154.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

