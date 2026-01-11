Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in CSX Corporation $CSX

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in CSX by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 15,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.8% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $35.20 on Friday. CSX Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 20.55%.CSX’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

In other CSX news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 55,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,087.58. This trade represents a 1,700.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin S. Boone sold 31,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $1,120,702.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 197,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,128,532.89. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX’s freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

