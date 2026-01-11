Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,929 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $23,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 7.6% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $122.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DT Midstream from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream Inc (NYSE: DTM) is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

