Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 2,900 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $43,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 718.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 777,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after acquiring an additional 300,100 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.53.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 21.12%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 5,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

