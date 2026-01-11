Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $362,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 236.5% in the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 522.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 76.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Western Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Western Digital Trading Up 6.8%

WDC opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. Western Digital Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $221.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.07.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 21.37%.Western Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-2.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This is an increase from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $449,756.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 144,596 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,779.72. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,090. The trade was a 33.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,369 shares of company stock worth $4,013,785. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Western Digital from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $240.00 price target on Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

