World Equity Group Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $61.80 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $63.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

