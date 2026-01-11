Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 4,522 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,656,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,803,135,000 after buying an additional 1,099,263 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,847,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,640,275,000 after acquiring an additional 765,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,530,419,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,221,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,652,000 after purchasing an additional 457,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,576,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $608,787,000 after purchasing an additional 288,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $134.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average of $133.06. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $169.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Featured Articles

