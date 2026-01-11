ORG Partners LLC Has $670,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

ORG Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,111 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 727,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $64.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.