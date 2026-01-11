Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.20.
BRLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Brilliant Earth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance
Shares of BRLT opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.57 million, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.10.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) is a specialty retailer of ethically sourced fine jewelry, with a focus on conflict-free diamonds and lab-grown gemstones. The company offers a broad range of products that include engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, all crafted with a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Customers can choose from a variety of materials such as recycled precious metals, responsibly sourced gemstones and innovative lab-grown diamonds.
Operating primarily through its e-commerce platform and a network of branded showrooms across major U.S.
