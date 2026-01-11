Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.20.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Brilliant Earth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,052,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 122,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,833 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 61.5% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56,451 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 257.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,774 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRLT opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.57 million, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) is a specialty retailer of ethically sourced fine jewelry, with a focus on conflict-free diamonds and lab-grown gemstones. The company offers a broad range of products that include engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, all crafted with a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Customers can choose from a variety of materials such as recycled precious metals, responsibly sourced gemstones and innovative lab-grown diamonds.

Operating primarily through its e-commerce platform and a network of branded showrooms across major U.S.

