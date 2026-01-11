ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives $67.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ODDITY Tech from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded ODDITY Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ODDITY Tech from $64.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ODDITY Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th.

ODD opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. ODDITY Tech has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $79.18.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. ODDITY Tech’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ODDITY Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.130 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.120 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the third quarter valued at $40,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

