Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.8333.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th.
- Positive Sentiment: Short-term rally reported — an AMB/NASDAQ-tracking write-up noted FLD stock rose ~6.1% recently, which likely generated momentum and attracted traders before the pullback. Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Here’s What Happened
- Neutral Sentiment: Motorola Razr Fold coverage (hands-on / CES) highlights renewed investor and media interest in “fold” tech, which can create ticker confusion and speculative flows into similarly named stocks like FLD despite no business link. I tried Motorola’s foldable phone at CES, and it beats the Samsung Z Fold 7 in a useful way
- Neutral Sentiment: CES product launches (Motorola Razr Fold) and related reviews increase “fold” keyword volume across financial/news feeds; such industry noise can lead to short-term volume spikes in FLD that are unrelated to company fundamentals. Meet the Razr Fold: Motorola’s First Foldable Phone Powered by On-Device AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader foldable-phone speculation—Apple iPhone Fold and other Android makers (Oppo) continuing to be covered—keeps the “fold” story in headlines; this sustained attention can amplify short-term trading but doesn’t change FLD’s business outlook. Apple iPhone Fold may feature Samsung crease-less display
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple reviews and previews (9to5Mac, AndroidAuthority, AndroidPolice, MSN) show mixed expectations for competitor devices—another source of headline churn that can move tickers by association rather than fundamentals. iPhone Fold might be more like an iPad than an iPhone
- Negative Sentiment: Company fundamentals remain weak: Fold’s recent quarter missed EPS and revenue estimates (EPS -$0.15 vs. -$0.12 expected; revenue $7.4M vs. $9.2M expected), and the stock is trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages — factors more likely to drive sustained downside than unrelated industry press.
FLD opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fold has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.
Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fold
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fold during the second quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fold in the second quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fold during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fold in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fold in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
Fold Company Profile
Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company’s core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.
Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.
