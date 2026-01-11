Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $8,858,000. Invst LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Twilio by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 66,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,295,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,055,000. The trade was a 30.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.97, for a total transaction of $980,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 112,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,728.92. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,043,438 shares of company stock valued at $135,022,770 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Trading Down 4.4%

Twilio stock opened at $131.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Twilio from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. FBN Securities raised Twilio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real?time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi?factor authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.