Franklin Covey’s (FC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $22.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.33 million, a PE ratio of -157.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.30). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $64.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Covey

In other news, insider Michael Sean Merrill Covey sold 7,000 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $102,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 218,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,576.48. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 81.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 98.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Franklin Covey this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research assigned an “Outperform” to FC, a direct buy-side signal that can drive demand for the shares. Article Title

Barrington Research assigned an “Outperform” to FC, a direct buy-side signal that can drive demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Northland raised several near-term quarterly EPS forecasts (notably Q2 2026 to $0.14 and Q3 2026 to $0.23), suggesting improving near-term business momentum that can support upside in the stock. MarketBeat FC

Northland raised several near-term quarterly EPS forecasts (notably Q2 2026 to $0.14 and Q3 2026 to $0.23), suggesting improving near-term business momentum that can support upside in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Media/analyst coverage (Globe and Mail) discussed broader analyst insights on Franklin Covey alongside peers; useful context but not a direct catalyst. Analysts Offer Insights

Media/analyst coverage (Globe and Mail) discussed broader analyst insights on Franklin Covey alongside peers; useful context but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting optimism, Northland cut its FY2026 EPS forecast to $0.67 (from $0.87) and trimmed FY2027 to $0.89 (from $1.08), and lowered Q4 2026 to $0.50 — signaling weaker medium-term earnings than previously modeled. Those downgrades increase downside risk and pressure valuation multiples. MarketBeat FC

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) is a global consulting and training firm specializing in performance improvement solutions for individuals and organizations. The company offers a range of services, including leadership development, productivity tools, execution frameworks and assessments designed to foster personal effectiveness and drive business results. Its flagship offerings integrate training workshops, digital resources and coaching to support clients in areas such as strategic planning, team productivity and change management.

The origins of Franklin Covey trace back to the merger in 1997 of Franklin Quest Co, founded in 1983 by Hyrum W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.