UBS Group Cuts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $191.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $192.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $222.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.82.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 2.5%

AVB opened at $179.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.56 and its 200-day moving average is $188.31. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $230.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 38.78%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 52.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 139.2% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

