Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Target Price at $88.50

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup dropped their target price on US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

US Foods stock opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20. US Foods has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $4,221,504.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,410 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,520. This represents a 34.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 12.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

