Contrasting Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) & Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) and Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Global Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water & Farming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.3% of Global Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Two Rivers Water & Farming and Global Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Rivers Water & Farming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Global Water Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Global Water Resources has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.47%. Given Global Water Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Water Resources is more favorable than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and Global Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A Global Water Resources 7.87% 6.84% 1.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and Global Water Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Water Resources $52.69 million 4.64 $5.79 million $0.16 53.13

Global Water Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Summary

Global Water Resources beats Two Rivers Water & Farming on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

