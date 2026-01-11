Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Head-To-Head Review

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) and Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for USA Rare Earth and Canadian Critical Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Rare Earth 1 0 6 0 2.71 Canadian Critical Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00

USA Rare Earth currently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 52.39%. Given USA Rare Earth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe USA Rare Earth is more favorable than Canadian Critical Minerals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Rare Earth N/A N/A -16.23% Canadian Critical Minerals -35.15% -11.23% -7.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares USA Rare Earth and Canadian Critical Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares USA Rare Earth and Canadian Critical Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Rare Earth N/A N/A $7.90 million ($0.52) -33.23 Canadian Critical Minerals $2.87 million 3.19 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

USA Rare Earth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canadian Critical Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

USA Rare Earth has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Critical Minerals has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

USA Rare Earth beats Canadian Critical Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth, Inc. is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas. The company was founded in May 2019 and is headquartered in Stillwater, OK.

About Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia; and the Thierry project that covers approximately 4,700 hectares located in the west of Pickle Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Braveheart Resources Inc. and changed its name to Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. in January 2023. Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

