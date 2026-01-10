U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:WAR) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:WAR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 17,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 15,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.
U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 2.09.
U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
The U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (WAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in Technology and Aerospace & Defense companies with a focus on innovations related to national defense. The fund aims for capital growth. WAR was launched on Dec 30, 2024 and is issued by US Global Investors.
