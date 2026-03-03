Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.67.

Shares of ET stock traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.06. 29,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$9.45 and a one year high of C$16.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.31.

Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments. More than half of the firm’s revenue is generated in the United States.

