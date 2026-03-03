Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.67.
Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments. More than half of the firm’s revenue is generated in the United States.
