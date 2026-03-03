ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at TD Securities

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on ATCO from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ATCO from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.33.

TSE ACO.X traded up C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$65.59. 113,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$46.67 and a 52-week high of C$65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.67.

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Utilities segment. Geographically, it derives most of its revenue from Canada.

