Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) Shares Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.90 and last traded at $39.83. Approximately 11,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 13,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFSI. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Eagle Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eagle Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFSI

Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $212.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Financial Services

In other Eagle Financial Services news, Director John D. Stokely, Jr. sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $212,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,949 shares of company stock worth $217,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Financial Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 82.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ: EFSI) is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.